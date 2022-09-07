Rise of robo-roach, scientists use Madagascar hissing cockroach to create insect cyborgs that could help rescue missions

Scientists have engineered a system for creating remote-controlled cyborg cockroaches, equipped with a tiny wireless control module that is powered by a rechargeable battery attached to a solar cell

New Delhi: Scientists have use the Madagascar hissing cockroach to create insect cyborgs that could one day be used to monitor environment or be used with help and rescue missions after a natural disaster.

Now, in a new study, published Monday in the journal npj Flexible Electronics, an international team of researchers revealed it has engineered a system to remotely control the legs of cockroaches from afar.

As per a report published in Scitechdaily.com, scientists have engineered a system for creating remote-controlled cyborg cockroaches, equipped with a tiny wireless control module that is powered by a rechargeable battery attached to a solar cell. The report added that ultrathin electronics, paired with flexible materials allow the insects to move freely.

The research paper states, “Advancements in electronics have resulted in the increasing integration of organisms and machines. The miniaturisation and fabrication of low-power consumption semiconducting chips through micro/nanofabrication have resulted in small-organism cyborgs.”

Notably, scientists from the Center for Emergent Matter Science, RIKEN in Japan, led by Kenjiro Fukuda developed a cockroach backpack that was wired into the organism’s nervous system with a power output 50 times higher than previous devices.

As per the report, the ultrathin and flexible organic solar cell and the way it is attached to the insect is important to ensure freedom of movement.

Speaking about it, Fukuda said, “Since abdominal deformation is not unique to cockroaches, our strategy can be adapted to other insects like beetles, or perhaps even flying insects like cicadas in the future.”

According to a report by India Today, scientists tested several thin electronic films and observed how they affected the movement of the cockroach concluding that the effectiveness of the thin-film attachment strategy was quantified by measuring the time required to traverse an obstacle. This is turn saw then end up with a film that is 17 times thinner than human hair.

Scientists said that the stimulation signals were wirelessly transmitted for 2.1 minutes through the charged battery, during which period, locomotion control was attempted multiple times.

Scientists are conducting further research to see the functionality of the cyborg roach.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.