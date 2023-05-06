'Ring Of Steel': All about UK's £150m security op guarding King Charles III's coronation

The Coronation event of King Charles III is supported by submachine guns, a no-fly zone, and a £150 million “ring of steel,” making it the largest “security operation” in the history of the United Kingdom.

According to reports, Britain had spent £1.57 million, or almost £47 million in today’s currency, on the Queen’s 1953 Coronation.

However, the cost of Saturday’s event, code-named Operation Golden Orb, has increased significantly over initial projections of £100 million due to an increase in security concerns and a number of planned domestic protests.

Thousands of police officers have been placed on the streets, and queue protection squads have been established for the King of England’s Coronation.

On this big day, no-fly zones have been set up to assist dignitaries in landing and navigating safely to Westminster Abbey.

Police drones, snipers stationed on rooftops, an armed squadron, and other support personnel are also available to the force’s members.

Additionally, entire CBRN – chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear – units across London are currently on the streets for the event.

A Home Office official said last month that security costs alone may reach £150 million or even more. Although the amount is absurd, this is one of the largest public events in recent memory.

11,500 police officers have been assembled to guard the Coronation, and thanks to a huge budget, they are fully equipped and prepared for anything.

Officers are equipped with Glock 17 handguns and submachine guns for the King of England’s ironclad security, and armed reaction vehicles will be on standby at the first hint of disturbance.

The well-armed ground patrols watching multiple planned protests and signs of altercations in the crowd are supported by new waves of technology.

Eagle Eye ‘Surveillance’

According to Sky News, MI5 is present to focus on “subjects of interest,” with senior officers utilising facial recognition to tag potential terrorist and criminal suspects in the throng.

Four Vulcan 68R fixed-wing aircraft are their eyes in the sky, scanning the area to look for any potential Coronation threats.

A Home Office insider called the preparation and following activities for the coronation a “hell of an operation,” as thousands are involved, many of them working overtime,” he claimed.

It takes a huge operation just to get dignitaries into the nation and to their accommodations. Most of them will be transported from the airports under police escorts.

