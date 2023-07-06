Resumes with 'they/them' pronouns likely to be overlooked in hiring process, Elon Musk finds it 'interesting'

A recent study discovered that job applicants who include ‘they/them’ pronouns on their resumes often face disadvantages in the hiring process. The use of these pronouns is sometimes perceived as less qualified, leading to a lower number of interviews with potential employers.

The report from Business.com, initially published in March and resurfaced online, gained attention when Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented on its findings, deeming it “interesting.” Musk has a history of criticizing what he refers to as ‘woke’ culture and has expressed opposition to the use of ‘they/them’ pronouns.

He has also raised concerns about the perceived effects of the ‘woke’ ideology on society and believes it poses a significant threat.

The study involved sending blind resumes, varying only in the presence or absence of gender-neutral pronouns, to multiple job employers without scientific rigor. Feedback from several hiring managers highlighted clear biases against nonbinary job seekers, as revealed by the report.

The study conducted in March surveyed 400 nonbinary individuals to explore their experiences and perceived prejudices related to their gender identities in the job search process. The majority of participants in the study preferred the use of ‘they/them’ pronouns. The researchers sent two identical resumes, differing only in the inclusion of pronouns, to 180 job postings specifically seeking entry-level candidates. The test version included ‘they/them’ pronouns under the name, while she/her and he/him pronouns were not tested.

The study’s conclusions indicated that the resume with pronouns received 8 per cent less interest compared to the one without. Various prospective employers, regardless of industry or age, voiced negative opinions about the inclusion of such pronouns, considering them unnecessary and off-putting in a professional context.

Interestingly, over 64 per cent of the companies receiving these resumes claimed to be Equal Opportunity Employers, primarily located in liberal areas, which raised concerns about the results.

