Rescuers find remains of crashed army helicopter in Japan, recovers 5 of 10 bodies

Tokyo: A week after a Japanese military helicopter mysteriously crashed into the sea, rescuers found some wreckage along with the bodies of five of the 10 people who were on board.

Last week, an unused lifeboat, a door and other fragments were found among the debris of a UH60 troop transport, commonly known as the Black Hawk.

The aircraft disappeared from radar on 6 April near Miyakojima, part of its southwest Okinawa island chain, according to an army spokesperson and media reports.

The UH60 troop transport disappeared from radar tracking after leaving a Ground Self Defense Force base on Miyakojima and did not respond to radio communications, according to public broadcaster NHK.

With inputs from agencies.

