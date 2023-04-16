Rescuers find remains of crashed army helicopter in Japan, recovers 5 of 10 bodies
The UH60 troop transport disappeared from radar tracking after leaving a Ground Self-Defense Force base on Miyakojima and did not respond to radio communications
Tokyo: A week after a Japanese military helicopter mysteriously crashed into the sea, rescuers found some wreckage along with the bodies of five of the 10 people who were on board.
Last week, an unused lifeboat, a door and other fragments were found among the debris of a UH60 troop transport, commonly known as the Black Hawk.
The aircraft disappeared from radar on 6 April near Miyakojima, part of its southwest Okinawa island chain, according to an army spokesperson and media reports.
The UH60 troop transport disappeared from radar tracking after leaving a Ground Self Defense Force base on Miyakojima and did not respond to radio communications, according to public broadcaster NHK.
With inputs from agencies.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Japan proposes industrial hub in Bangladesh with supply chains to northeast India
This comes after Japan PM Fumio Kishida’s visit to India last month. He promoted the idea of a new industrial centre for the Bay of Bengal and northeast India that may support development in the impoverished region with 300 million people
Japan aims to build formidable missile force to counter China, gives big contract to Mitsubishi
Japan unveiled its largest military build-up since World War Two in December. The East Asian country will treble defence spending over the next five years, in response to Russia's war on Ukraine and growing worries that China may strike neighbouring Taiwan
S. Korea says 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed claims over disputed islets
Japan’s Foreign Ministry presented this year's Diplomatic Bluebook to a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, stating that Korea has continued an "illegal occupation" of the area with no legal basis.