Republican Asa Hutchinson formally announces 2024 White House bid

Former Republican Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson formally launched his 2024 presidential bid on Wednesday, in a speech that depicted him as a more moderate option to party frontrunner and former US President Donald Trump.

Hutchinson, 72, whose bid is considered a long-shot even within political circles, had already broken with Trump earlier this year after the Republican former president’s criminal indictment in March over hush money payments to a porn star.

Unlike all the other declared and potential Republican White House candidates, who rallied behind Trump after the indictment, Hutchinson said at the time that Trump should pull out of the race for the White House.

In his formal announcement, Hutchinson did not name Trump, but appeared to break with him on foreign policy by decrying the isolationist approach Trump took to international issues when president.

“Isolationism only leads to weakness and weakness leads to war,” Hutchinson said. His formal speech followed an announcement earlier this month that he was running for president.

Hutchinson will present himself to Republican primary voters as a more moderate alternative to Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, another conservative firebrand who is expected to announce his presidential campaign soon.

Moderation is a tough sell in Republican primary battles, which attract mostly conservative voters.

