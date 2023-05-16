Reptile enthusiast kisses 12-foot-long king cobra in viral video; internet baffled

Snakes are no doubt one of the most feared and dreaded animals in the world. No matter whether they are venomous or nonvenomous, people usually like to maintain a safe distance from these reptiles. However, not everyone is scared of snakes, just like this reptile enthusiast who recently shared a video of himself kissing a huge king cobra. The shocking video was shared by a user named Nick who claims himself to be an Animal and Reptile Addict on Instagram, leaving social media users surprised and shocked at the same time.

Posted on 9 May, the video includes a caption that reads, “Would you kiss a 12 Foot KING COBRA?!”

Watch:

As the video plays, Nick can be seen sitting in the middle of a water body, while the large snake remains in front of him. The man then goes on to catch the snake from behind with his left hand, while making proper efforts to avoid being attacked by it.

He then leans on and shockingly kisses the snake. All this time, Nick continued speaking about the magnificent cobra and its size and length.

While the video was shared a week back, it has so far grabbed lakhs of views along with over 1.88 lakh likes. Baffled users also took to the comment and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “Your mind is getting tuned with the king, don’t lose focus, bravo!”, while another wrote, “Such beautiful creatures, to observe. Your a braver man then most. Stay cautious while handling them. Don’t need another person losing a finger.”

One of the users commented, “I do like how it rotated it’s body in your grip to hiss at the camera, it was probably the camera it was hissing at not the person behind the camera.”

It is pertinent to note that Nick has shared a lot of animal videos along with several snake videos on his Instagram profile. His recent one is of a little Copperhead snake.

