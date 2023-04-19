Overseas Chinese police stations are of 'great concern': UK Minister

London: Terming the media reports on overseas Chinese police stations in the country a “great concern, Britain said on Wednesday that any intimidation on British soil of foreign nationals by China or other states was unacceptable and that it was investigating the matter.

Britain’s policing minister Chris Philp said on Wednesday that the government is determined to protect communities from transnational repression.

“The latest reporting in the Times on the so-called overseas police stations are, of course, of great concern,” Philp told lawmakers.

“Investigations by the law enforcement community are ongoing,” he added.

Philp also said the government was aware of about 100 such stations around the world.

Earlier on Monday, police in New York arrested two men for allegedly setting up a secret police station for a Chinese provincial police agency to collect information on opponents of the ruling Communist Party.

According to media reports, such offices have been reported across North America, Europe and other countries where Chinese communities include critics of the Communist Party who have family or business contacts in China.

However, China denied all accusations of an overseas police presence, saying Tuesday that the United States was making “groundless accusations” after U.S. law enforcement arrested two men in New York for establishing a secret police station.

