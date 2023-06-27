World

Remembering the unsung Indian heroes of World War I

The Indian soldiers who fought in World War One made significant contributions to the war effort and demonstrated immense courage and bravery on many occasions. Their stories deserve to be told and remembered as part of our shared history

Indian soldiers during World War One. Imperial War Museum

Approximately 1.3 million Indian soldiers served in World War One, and over 74,000 of them lost their lives. However, their stories and heroism have long been omitted from popular histories of the war.

This listicle aims to highlight some of the brave Indian soldiers who fought in World War One.

  • Lala was awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery during the Battle of Festubert in 1915.
  • Shahamad Khan was awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery during the Battle of Neuve Chapelle in 1915.
  • Darwan Negi was awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery during the Battle of Festubert in 1915.

  • Gabbar Negi was awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery during the Battle of Festubert in 1915.
  • Badlu Singh was awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery during the Battle of Neuve Chapelle in 1915.

  • Chatta Singh was awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery during the Battle of Neuve Chapelle in 1915.

  • Gobind Singh was awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery during the Battle of Loos in 1915.

