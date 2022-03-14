Remembering Albert Einstein: Inspirational quotes of the Nobel laureate on 143rd birth anniversary

Einstein was best known for developing relativity theory and the mass-energy equivalence formula E = mc2, which has been entitled as 'the world's most famous equation'

Albert Einstein, a German-born theoretical physicist widely regarded as one of the greatest physicists of all time, was born on 14 March in 1879 and today marks his 143rd birth anniversary. The fact that he went on to win the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1921 for his contributions to theoretical physics and discovery of the photoelectric effect demonstrates his brilliance.

His words have always inspired us to live our lives in a more positive manner.

In the memory of this legendary physicist, let us look at some of his inspirational quotes:

"Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving."

”Never memorize something that you can look up meaning."

"You never fail until you stop trying."

“We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used to create them.”

“The secret to creativity is knowing how to hide your sources.”

"Reality is merely an illusion, albeit a very persistent one."

“Education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school.”

“Try not to become a man of success, but rather try to become a man of value.”

These well-known inspirational quotes of Einstein continue to motive people even today.

Some may be surprised to learn that he was a firm believer in Mahatma Gandhi's theories. Over the course of their lives, the two continued to exchange letters and Einstein even referred to the Mahatma as "a role model for the generations to come".

