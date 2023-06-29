'Reign of terror': Imran Khan targets Shehbaz Sharif, hints at 'rigged' polls

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Thursday lampooned the Shehbaz Sharif government over arrests of his party leaders, saying that “the idea behind this reign of terror is to scare people away from PTI so the assortment of criminals can again be imposed on the nation through rigged elections.”

“The fascists ruling our country did not even care about Eid when they arrested our ticket holder Rana Aurangzeb last night when he was going to see his family,” Imran Khan tweeted.

“The idea behind this reign of terror is to scare people away from PTI so the assortment of criminals can again be imposed on the nation through rigged elections. This plan is destined to fail because we are humans not a herd of sheep,” he added.

The fascists ruling our country did not even care about Eid when they arrested our ticket holder Rana Aurangzeb last night when he was going to see his family. The idea behind this reign of terror is to scare people away from PTI so the assortment of criminals can again be… — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 29, 2023

Earlier today, Imran Khan offered Eid prayers at Zaman Park.

Chairman Imran Khan offering Eid prayers earlier today at Zaman Park! #EidMubarakImranKhan pic.twitter.com/s24erzdbcl — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 29, 2023

On Wednesday, former minister and PTI leader Ali Mohammad Khan was remanded in judicial custody after a magistrate rejected the plea of anti-corruption establishment officials for seeking his 14-day physical remand, Dawn reported.

He was arrested for the sixth time on Tuesday in a corruption case shortly after being released by a special court from Mardan jail, the report said.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday told Dawn that conducting the upcoming elections in the country on the basis of the latest delimitation is out of question as results of the digital census are yet to be formally notified.

“The general elections 2023 for the national and provincial assemblies will be conducted as per the limits of the constituencies published by the Commission on August 5 last year,” the official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

