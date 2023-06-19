Reddit CEO Steve Huffman praises Elon Musk's cost-cutting methods amid widespread protest

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman has commended Elon Musk for his strategic approach to managing Twitter’s finances, including aggressive cost-cutting measures and staff layoffs. Huffman’s praise comes amid his own challenges as Reddit faces widespread protests due to recent changes in its application programming interface (API).

During an interview with NBC News, Huffman stated that he drew an important lesson from Elon Musk’s actions at Twitter, emphasising the potential for building a successful business in the same industry and scale. He acknowledged that Twitter had taken a dramatic route and stated that Reddit may be considering similar actions. He also highlighted the numerous opportunities present in the current situation.

Musk’s decision to downsize Twitter led to the elimination of over 3,700 jobs, as part of an effort to reduce costs following his $44 billion acquisition.

Huffman noted that Musk’s actions demonstrated an important insight—that even with a significant number of users and an advertisement-driven business model, a company could achieve breakeven with fewer staff members.

In an attempt to achieve profitability, Reddit recently laid off 90 employees in June. Simultaneously, numerous subreddits on the platform have gone private to protest against the new pricing policy.

This decision has left millions of users unable to access posts from their favourite communities. Many developers have voiced concerns about the viability of their services under the revised pricing policy.

