Red Flag Exercises: US, Britain, Australia conduct military drills with eye on China

Nellis Air Force Base (US): The AUKUS alliance comprising the United States (US), Britain and Australia have conducted joint air drills aimed at taking on China in a future military conflict.

The three-week-long Red Flag exercises, which are being carried out over the Nevada desert and beyond on Wednesday, are part of an effort to simulate high-end combat operations against Chinese fighter aircraft and air defences.

US Air Force (USAF) Colonel Jared J. Hutchinson, commander of the 414th Combat Training Squadron that runs Red Flag, informed the media that the annual drills were not linked to any recent global event.

“(China is) just the pacing challenge that we train to so that we’re ready … We think that if we’re ready for China, we’re ready for anybody,” Hutchinson was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Tensions between US and China spiked on Saturday when a US fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina.

The Red Flag exercises are focussed on addressing the vast distances that the AUKUS alliance comprising the United States (US), Britain and Australia will have to deal with while operating against China across the Pacific Ocean. The exercises also aim to improve inter-operability of the air forces of the three countries.

In recent years, the US has voiced concern about the attempted intimidation of Taiwan by China. The island nation is viewed as a breakaway province by China.

The Pentagon has identified China as the top strategic priority for the US military, even as it spends billions of dollars to support Ukraine in the ongoing war against Russia.

Speaking last week in Washington, CIA Director William Burns was warned that the United States (US) knew “as a matter of intelligence” that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China is getting ready to conduct an invasion of Taiwan by 2027.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.