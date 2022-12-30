‘Real intention is to sabotage’: China calls Covid curbs for Chinese travellers ‘discriminatory’
Countries including India, United States, South Korea, Italy, Japan and Taiwan have imposed mandatory COVID tests for travellers from China after the country reported spike in cases
Beijing: Several countries have announced mandatory testing for travellers from China in response to a surging wave of Covid-19 infection in the Asian nation. However, the restrictions imposed by these countries did not go down well for Beijing which termed it as “unfounded and discriminatory”.
For the unversed, India, United States, South Korea, Italy, Japan and Taiwan have mandatory imposed COVID tests for travellers from China.
“The real intention is to sabotage China’s three years of COVID-19 control efforts and attack the country’s system,” Chinese state-run tabloid Global Times said in an article.
China has been witnessing a massive spike in new Covid cases. Hospitals in the country are overwhelmed, while videos going viral on social media show mortuary piled with bodies and crematorium lined with people waiting to perform last rites of their loved ones.
The situation is turning worse with every passing day and people in China are seen on intravenous drips by the roadside as hospitals and ICUs are packed with patients.
The spike in Covid-19 cases were reported after China abruptly lifted most restrictions under its stringent ‘zero-Covid’ policy and thereby, reversed course toward living with the virus on 7 December.
Notably, the country kept its borders shut for three years, imposed a strict regime of lockdowns and relentless tested patients to restrict the spread of the deadly virus. However, the relaxation of measures is now weighing on China with more and more people getting infected and dying.
Earlier this month, Xi Jinping government resumed international travel after three-year hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Come 8 January, China also said that it will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine, but will still demand a negative PCR test result within 48 hours before departure.
According to reports, before the Covid-19 pandemic, global spending by Chinese visitors was worth over $250 billion a year.
Covid-19 restrictions were lifted in China after widespread protests against them in November. Health experts say the country has been caught ill-prepared by the abrupt U-turn in policies long championed by President Xi Jinping.
According to a report by Reuters, tenders put out by hospitals for key medical equipment such as ventilators and patient monitors in December were two to three times higher than in previous months.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Is China good at controlling but not ruling? What the COVID-19 crisis says
If good governance is about transparency, responsibility, accountability and responsiveness to the needs of the people, the Chinese government has barely practised it, either in its harsh “zero-COVID” policy, or in its haphazard reopening
Production plunges as 30-40% workforce in Japanese firms in China test positive
According to NHK World, the Embassy of Japan in Beijing said that some Japanese firms have reported that their employees are coming back to offices as coronavirus infections have likely peaked in Beijing
Xi Jinping accepts seriousness of China Covid situation, urges officials to protect people's lives, safety and health
Studies have estimated around million to 2 million Covid deaths over the next few months