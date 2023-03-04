Ready to talk with govt, says Imran Khan; demands court martial for former Pakistan Army chief

Islamabad: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that he is ready to talk with Pakistan Army chief General Syed Asim Munir for the betterment of the country.

Imran Khan told the media at his Zaman Park residence that he will continue to defy the courts and evade arrest, adding that he is not fighting with the establishment but he can do nothing if someone is not ready to talk.

He also challenged his political rivals including present Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to prove a single corruption charge against him and his wife.

According to a report by ARY News, Imran Khan alleged that former Pakistan Army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa had stabbed him in the back and should be court-martialled.

Imran Khan also claimed that he has recorded a video message regarding the threats to his life from a foreign country, adding that Mohammed bin Salman, the ruler of Saudi Arabia, is still in contact with him.

Non-bailable arrest warrants were issued against Imran Khan last Tuesday over persistent absences despite repeated summons.

Several hours before arrest warrants were issued against him by the court, Imran Khan had secured bail in two other cases related to illegal funding and terrorism while appearing before the court at the judicial complex in Islamabad along with a large number of party workers.

Imran Khan was required to appear before the court in Islamabad over four separate cases.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.