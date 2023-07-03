Raving in silence: Ely Cathedral starts new trend to lure young partygoers

Ely Cathedral in UK embraced a new approach this week by welcoming 800 partygoers to its premises for a silent disco, aiming to attract younger worshippers.

Organised by Silent Discos, the sold-out event took place within the mediaeval site. The initiative forms part of a series of measures aimed at engaging a younger audience and generating revenue for the cathedral.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the Very Reverend Mark Bonney, the 35th Dean of Ely, said, “This is not my cathedral. It’s the cathedral for the people who live here.”

Recognizing the disco’s unlikely connection to subsequent worship, he viewed it as a gradual process of bridging the gap and bringing individuals closer together.

Ely Cathedral faces significant financial responsibilities, with an annual maintenance bill surpassing £1 million, according to The Telegraph. The cathedral relies on income from visitor tours, donations, and event rentals to support its upkeep.

Looking ahead, Ely plans to organise additional fundraising initiatives. The cathedral currently hosts 22 services per week, which will continue to be upheld, as the dean highlights its primary purpose as a place of worship.

Reflecting on the cathedral’s significance, the dean stated, “The building touches something that’s bigger than we are. And we might not be able to articulate what that’s about, but it makes us think about things in a different sort of way. And that’s the beginning of a spiritual journey.”

According to The Telegraph, the decline in church attendance in the UK has persisted for 70 consecutive years, with less than two percent of the population regularly attending church services.

With inputs from agencies

