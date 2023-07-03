Raving in silence: Ely Cathedral starts new trend to lure young partygoers
Organised by Silent Discos, the sold-out event took place within the mediaeval site. The initiative forms part of a series of measures aimed at engaging a younger audience and generating revenue for the cathedral
Ely Cathedral in UK embraced a new approach this week by welcoming 800 partygoers to its premises for a silent disco, aiming to attract younger worshippers.
Organised by Silent Discos, the sold-out event took place within the mediaeval site. The initiative forms part of a series of measures aimed at engaging a younger audience and generating revenue for the cathedral.
In an interview with The Sunday Times, the Very Reverend Mark Bonney, the 35th Dean of Ely, said, “This is not my cathedral. It’s the cathedral for the people who live here.”
Related Articles
Recognizing the disco’s unlikely connection to subsequent worship, he viewed it as a gradual process of bridging the gap and bringing individuals closer together.
Ely Cathedral faces significant financial responsibilities, with an annual maintenance bill surpassing £1 million, according to The Telegraph. The cathedral relies on income from visitor tours, donations, and event rentals to support its upkeep.
Looking ahead, Ely plans to organise additional fundraising initiatives. The cathedral currently hosts 22 services per week, which will continue to be upheld, as the dean highlights its primary purpose as a place of worship.
Reflecting on the cathedral’s significance, the dean stated, “The building touches something that’s bigger than we are. And we might not be able to articulate what that’s about, but it makes us think about things in a different sort of way. And that’s the beginning of a spiritual journey.”
According to The Telegraph, the decline in church attendance in the UK has persisted for 70 consecutive years, with less than two percent of the population regularly attending church services.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Sleepy Head: Do people who take daytime naps have bigger brains?
While earlier studies have suggested that protracted naps can be an early sign of Alzheimer's disease, more recent studies have shown that a quick nap can actually enhance learning. Taking naps during the day may delay the rate at which our brains shrink as we get older, finds new research
What is the world's first saliva-based pregnancy test launched in the UK?
A Jerusalem-based startup Salignostics has created the saliva-based pregnancy test kit 'Salistick'. The innovative solution allows women to conduct the tests anytime, anywhere. It is accessible in the UK and Ireland and gives women an alternative to conventional pregnancy tests
Senior UK minister apologises for COVID lockdown-breaking party video
The 45-second video depicts revellers having a good time in December 2020, when the British population was prohibited from socialising indoors in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19