Rate of dud chips shipped from China to Russia up by 1,900 per cent: Report

New Delhi: The rate of defected semiconductors shipped from China to Russia has increased by 1,900 per cent in recent months, The Register quoted Russian national business daily Коммерсантъ (Kommersant) as claiming.

The defect rate in imported silicon was just two per cent before the Russia-Ukraine war, said Kommersant quoting an anonymous source.

Since the war started, Russian manufacturers have apparently faced 40 per cent failure rates, which practically mean supplies are perilously close to being unfit for purpose.

Russian electronics manufacturers are having a tough time because equipment on the gray market is not arriving at the same speed as legal equipment, and supply chains in Russia are now very twisted, The Register quoted Kommersant as reporting.

The newspaper lays the blame on economic sanctions that have seen many major businesses quit Russia.

The only entities willing to deal with Russian business are the distributors of the shadow market and other opportunistic operators.

Gray market folks are not renowned for their sterling customer service nor their commitment to quality. They get away with it because buyers of products with – ahem – unconventional origins self-incriminate if they complain to authorities,” the report adds.

Perhaps, they’re even dumping dud product on Russian buyers, knowing that they can’t easily access alternatives, claimed the report.

If 40 per cent of silicon sourced from China is indeed kaput, it’s an interesting expression of the “friendship without limits” that Moscow and Beijing declared in February 2022.

Moscow, meanwhile, needs to pump out more kit to sustain its illegal invasion. Semiconductors are a critical element of that effort, so if failure rates are high whoever is sending dodgy products to Russia is hampering the not-a-war effort.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.