Rastriya Swatantra Party decides to quit Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led government in Nepal

New Delhi: Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has decided to quit the Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led government. According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, the party decided to leave the government after Prime Minister Dahal refused to re-appoint party president Rabi Lamichhane as the Home Minister.

The coalition government in Nepal was earlier divided over whether the home ministry should be given to the Swatantra Party. The conflict arose after the annulment of Rashtriya Swatantra Party president Rabi Lamichhane’s status as home minister.

What is the controversy surrounding Rabi Lamichhane?

The Supreme Court in Nepal last week stripped Rabi Lamichhane of his lawmaker position, saying that the citizenship certificate he produced to contest the parliamentary election was invalid. According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, ” The cancellation of his citizenship certificate also cost him the positions of the home minister and party president. But on Sunday, Lamichhane reacquired the citizenship from the District Administration Office, Kathmandu and his party subsequently reinstated him party president.”

A member of the prime minister’s Secretariat said PM Dahal was in the mood to wait and watch after the recent court decision. “It seems Oli is trying to tighten his grip on the ruling coalition with the backing of the Rastriya Swatantra Party and the Rastriya Prajatantra Party. Chairman Dahal and other Maoist Centre leaders want to change this state of affairs,” the Secretariat member said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has kept the home ministry with himself after the Supreme Court verdict.

