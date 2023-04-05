Rare tick-borne virus detected in UK, health agency warns

New Delhi: A tick-borne virus that can cause meningitis has been detected in several areas in England, and now the health officials are reminding the public how to avoid bites from the tiny bugs.

The first confirmed case of tick-borne encephalitis (TBEV) was found in the Yorkshire region last year, according to Sky News. Since the start of 2019, there have been three cases of TBEV in England.

The virus has also been found in the areas of Hampshire/Dorset and Norfolk.

According to a spokesperson of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the agency decided to make the announcement now because the tick season has officially begun, as reported by Bloomberg.

“Our surveillance suggests that tick borne encephalitis virus is very uncommon in the UK and that the risk to the general population is very low,” said Dr Meera Chand, Deputy Director at UKHSA, as reported by The Telegraph.

She added, “Ticks also carry various other infections, including Lyme disease, so take steps to reduce your chances of being bitten when outdoors in areas where ticks thrive, such as moorlands and woodlands, and remember to check for ticks and remove them promptly.”

The UK agency advised people to check their clothes and bodies for ticks after being outside, especially if they were in moorlands or woodlands. Adults are more likely to be bitten on the legs, according to data from the agency’s surveillance programme, while children are more likely to be bitten on the head or neck.

Symptoms

Ticks are known to spread the TBEV virus. The symptoms can range from asymptomatic infection to a severe meningitis-like infection of the central nervous system, including a high fever with headache, stiff neck, confusion, or reduced consciousness.

Despite the low risk to the general public, the UKHSA has suggested modifications to hospital testing to ensure cases are found quickly.

