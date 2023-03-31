Ramzan in Pakistan: Buy lemons for PKR 800/kg, bananas for 250/dozen & garlic for 640/kg as inflation takes to the skies

Ramzan in Pakistan: Buy lemons for PKR 800/kg, bananas for 250/dozen and garlic for 640/kg as inflation takes to the skies

Karachi: In the holy month of Ramzan Pakistanis are finding it difficult to make ends meet as inflation is threatening to breach the space barrier now. ‘Skyrocketing’ cannot even begin to define the price rises across several cities in the embattled country that has gone bankrupt. For perspective, vegetable and fruit prices have almost doubled or more in places such as Multan.

According to Pakistan TV news channel Dunya News, during Ramzan lemons are retailing for Pakistani rupees 200 per 250 grams, while garlic is selling for Pakistani rupees 160 per 250 grams.

Tomatoes and bitter gourd are retailing for Rs 120 per kilogram, while ridged gourd is selling for Rs 140 per kg.

Kachnar or Mountain ebony that was before Ramzan selling for Rs 350 per kg is now selling for Rs 600 per kg.

Fruits: Muskmelon that was retailing before Ramzan for Rs 70 per kg, is now selling for Rs 250 per kg. Bananas Rs 100 per dozen, now Rs 250; strawberry Rs 50 per 250 gm now Rs 150 per 250 gm.

Rising food inflation has hit Pakistanis hard this year as they are already reeling under severe economic crisis.

According to reports in Pakistani local media, the people of Pakistan from Friday to Sunday last week boycotted purchasing expensive fruit expressing anger and displaying that the public has the will to take a stand against consumer exploitation.

The all-time high price of wheat flour pushed weekly inflation in Pakistan up 1.80 per cent week-on-week and 46.65 per cent year-on-year during the seven-day period that ended on March 23 indicated that tougher times ahead in the country.

