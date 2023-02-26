Ramadan 2023: Muslims in Europe asked to boycott Israeli dates

London: In order to avoid breaking their fasts with the “taste of racism,” Muslims in Europe are being urged to read fruit labels carefully and steer clear of Israeli dates this Ramadan, according to the group behind a new boycott.

According to Shamiul Joarder of the UK-based Friends of Al-Aqsa (FOA), who are behind the campaign, “the Muslim community can convey a clear and powerful message of condemnation of Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid in Palestine by choosing not to purchase Israeli dates this Ramadan.”

According to a statement from FOA, Israel is the biggest producer of Medjoul dates in the world, with 50% of its dates going to Europe.

“Then, across the globe, these dates are offered for sale in both large supermarkets and neighbourhood stores.

According to FOA, 50% of Israeli dates are shipped to Europe, where they are heavily imported by the UK, Netherlands, France, Spain, and Italy. Over 3,000 tonnes of dates, valued at approximately £7.5 million ($8.9 million), were shipped by the UK from Israel in 2020.

It also stated that at least 62 Palestinians, including 13 children, have been killed by Israel so far this year, which equates to one kid being killed every five days.

The article continued, “The Israeli government has pledged to significantly expand illegal settlements while increasing house demolitions at an alarming rate.

FOA stressed that international leading human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, “have said that Israel is committing the crime of apartheid, but European states are failing to impose sanctions on Israel and uphold international law.”

Joarder said: “It’s time to renew our commitment to BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) this Ramadan. We must remember that as a community we are powerful — we can make our voices heard through the simple act of putting Israeli dates back on the shelf.”

He added: “All we need to do is #CheckTheLabel and not buy dates from apartheid Israel.”

Watch: A campaign calling for boycott of Israeli dates has come back to surface, with pro-Palestine activists renewing their calls to customers worldwide ahead of the coming month of Ramadan to boycott dates produced and exported to the world from the Israeli occupation state. pic.twitter.com/awAw9QoQnq — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 25, 2023

On March 17, the final Friday before Ramadan, a Day of Action has been organised at mosques in the UK to encourage Muslims to “check the label.” On the final weekend before the holy month, there will also be an internet awareness campaign.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.