Ramzan or Ramadan is the most auspicious time of the year for the Muslim community all across the world. It is the ninth month of the Islamic Lunar calendar and is marked with great pomp and fervour. It is said that this holy month is significant because the Quran was unveiled during this auspicious time.

Ramadan is the month when people seek the blessings of Allah, observe fast – also termed as Roza – for the whole day and break only after the sun sets. During this month, people have meals twice a day – once before they begin the fast early in the morning and this is known as Sehri. Later, they break their fast after the sun sets with dates and water. Following this tradition, people indulge into Iftar celebrations. Iftar calls for the time when people gather together and enjoy sumptuous delicacies.

This year, Ramzan in India is expected to commence on 22 or 23 March after the moon sighting over Mecca. The holy month will end on 21 April while Eid-ul-Fitr will be marked on 22 April. The dates may vary for different countries like Dubai, UAE, Pakistan and others.

Below are the tentative dates on which Ramadan may be marked in various countries:

Abu Dhabi and Dubai

In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Ramadan will start on 23 March, 2023.

Indonesia

Ramadan in Indonesia will commence on 22 March and Eid-ul-Fitr will be marked on 21 April, 2023.

Kuwait

Ramadan is expected to begin on 23 March in Kuwait while Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on 21 April, 2023.

Lebanon

Lebanon will begin to mark Ramzan on 23 March and Eid-ul-Fitr will be marked on 21 April, 2023.

Maldives

In Maldives, Ramadan will start on 23 March. Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on 21 April, 2023.

Morocco

Ramadan is likely on 23 March in Morocco while Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on 21 April, 2023.

Pakistan

Ramadan will be marked on 22 March, 2023 in Pakistan.

Qatar

The holy month will start on 23 March, 2023 in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia

Ramadan is expected to commence on 23 March in Saudi Arabia, followed by Eid-ul-Fitr on 21 April, 2023.

South Africa

In Saudi Arabia, Ramadan will begin on 22 March, 2023.

Turkey

The expected date for Ramadan to begin in Turkey is 23 March. Eid-ul-Fitr will be marked on 21 April, 2023.

