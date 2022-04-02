Ramadan 2022: Why is moon sighting important during this time? Find all details about the holy month here

During Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Muslims fast (roza) from sunrise to sunset for an entire month

The holy month of Ramadan is expected to start from 2 April. Muslims around the world will observe the holy month with fasting, charity and prayers.

During Ramadan, also called Ramzan, Muslims fast (roza) from sunrise to sunset for an entire month. The month of Ramadan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, ends with Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, which will be held on 2 or 3 May this year.

During this sacred time, Muslims observe roza, which means they do not consume food or water from sunrise to sunset. The pre-dawn meal partaken by the community is referred to as ‘sehri’ and the meal taken after the fast is called ‘iftar’. The fast is broken after the Magrib azan, call for evening prayer, is sounded.

According to an Indian Express report, this year, the first moon sighting of the holy month is expected on 2 April and the first day of fasting will be on 3 April. The dates will be confirmed only after the moon is sighted.

Furthermore, the last day of fasting is expected to be held on 1 May as Ramadan takes place between one sighting of the crescent moon and the next.

As the crescent moon marks the start of the month, therefore, the chand raat or moon sighting holds a lot of significance this month.

Before Ramadan begins, religious authorities around the world track the position of the moon to correctly mark the start of the holy month. According to reports, observers are ordered to be in a remote and unpolluted location so that they can properly keep track of the moon's sighting.

Muslims believe that Ramadan is the month when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The month is considered to be a test of one's restraint and self-discipline as people aim to get rid of their vices and flaws during Ramadan.

