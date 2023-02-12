'Radar anomaly' detected, but no 'object' found over Montana: US military

Washington: Airspace was closed to civilian aircraft in Montana and a fighter jet was sent to investigate a “radar anomaly” that was detected by ‘North American air defence’ but the plane did not find anything unusual in the sky

A statement from the North American Aerospace Defense Command and US Northern Command said that North American air defence “detected a radar anomaly and sent fighter aircraft to investigate. Those aircraft did not identify any object to correlate to the radar hits.

Officials “will continue to monitor the situation,” the statement added, only hours after a joint US-Canadian operation shot down an object over the Yukon territory in Canada.

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that an “unidentified object” had been shot down by a US fighter jet over Canadian airspace on his orders.

“I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object,” Trudeau said on Twitter.

Last month, a giant balloon carrying electronics flew over Canada and the United States, sparking a diplomatic flare-up with China, which acknowledged ownership of what it said was a harmless weather balloon blown off course.

The incident is the latest in an escalating aerial drama that came to light after an alleged Chinese spy balloon traversed the continent earlier this month. The balloon was shot down a week ago, followed by the takedown of a smaller unidentified object over Alaska Friday, and on Saturday, a third object was downed over northern Canada.

With inputs from agencies.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.