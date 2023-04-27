Racial Cleansing: Moscow turning captured parts of Ukraine into mini-Russia

Russia-Ukraine War: After more than a year of bombing Ukrainian towns and villages to dust, Russia has adopted another aggressive policy against the East European country.

According to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Russian military is continuing with a campaign to depopulate areas of Ukraine under its control and bring in people from the poorer regions of Russia to settle in those regions.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar had alleged on April 26 that Russia is attempting to alter the racial composition of Ukraine through large-scale resettlement of Russians.

Malyar had claimed that the most intense efforts to settle Russians are being carried out in the Luhansk Oblast region of Ukraine.

The ISW report went on to add that the Russian military is also forcibly resettling Ukrainians in Russia.

The report quoted Ukrainian officials as claiming that the Russian military had deported large groups of Ukrainians from Kherson Oblast in October last year. These Ukrainians were settled in Russia while groups of Russians were brought in to occupy the homes they had vacated.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.