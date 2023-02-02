'Quran in one hand, atom bomb in other': Islamist leader's 'jihadi' advice to eradicate poverty in Pakistan

Islamabad: Instead of begging for aid in front of the entire world, the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistani government should go to nations with a nuclear bomb and demand money, said Islamist leader Saad Rizvi, who heads the previously banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party.

Highlighting the issue of burning of Quran in Sweden and Netherlands, Saad Rizvi said that the Pakistani government gave a weak response, failed to teach them a lesson.

“They are sending the prime minister (Shehbaz Sharif), his entire cabinet and chief of army staff to other countries to beg for economic aid… I ask why are they doing this? They said the Pakistani economy is in danger… Instead, I advise them to take Quran in one hand and the atom bomb suitcase in the other, and take the cabinet to Sweden, and say that we have come for the security of Quran. If this entire universe does not fall under your feet, then you can change my name,” Rizvi said in a viral video.

Through his speech, he said that there was no need for the government to hold discussions with nations and Pakistan could coerce them through threats.

Rizvi’s rally was held in Lahore and according to a report by The Associated Press, at least 12,000 people attended it.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan was previously banned in Pakistan, but in 2021, party members forced former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan to free their leader from Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore and remove his name from the Fourth Schedule, a list of terrorist suspects listed under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997.

The Controversy

Last month, a protest erupted in Stockholm against Turkey and Sweden’s bid to join NATO, including the burning of a copy of the Quran. Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, had previously burned a copy of the Quran in front of Turkey’s embassy in Stockholm, Sweden.

Afte the Stockholm incident, Edwin Wagensfeld, the leader of the extremist anti-Islam group Pegida in the Netherlands, tore up pages and burned another copy of the Holy Quran in Den Haag.

Several countries around the world responded strongly to the incidents.

Pakistan Economic Crisis

Amid ongoing economic crisis in Pakistan, a high-level delegation led by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief Nathan Porter on Tuesday met Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other officials as part of the opening session of 10-day long talks for the completion of the much-delayed programme review for a bailout package.

Pakistan signed a USD 6 billion IMF programme during Imran Khan’s government in 2019, which was increased to USD 7 billion last year. The programme’s ninth review is currently pending with talks being held between IMF officials and the government for the release of USD 1.18 billion.

But the IMF suspended disbursements in November last year due to Pakistan’s failure to make more progress on fiscal consolidation amidst the political turmoil in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

