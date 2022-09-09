Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Calls grow for return of Crown Jewels to India, Africa

Many people took to Twitter and stated that Queen Elizabeth II’s death should be seen by the royal family as an opportunity to return the jewels to their countries

The demise of Queen Elizabeth II has unleashed a wave of grief and misery across Britain. While condolences have kept pouring in for the monarch’s family, the news has also led to growing calls for return of the Queen’s Crown Jewels. The royal jewels, which include India’s famed Kohinoor diamond and the Great Star of Africa, have long been seen as examples of Britain’s colonial domination. Many people took to Twitter and stated that Queen Elizabeth II’s death should be seen by the royal family as an opportunity to return the jewels to their countries.

A Twitter thread by an account has called for the return of the Great Star of Africa. The thread talks about the Cullinan diamond, the largest uncut diamond in the world, which was mined in South Africa in 1905. The jewel was then presented to Edward VII. Later, the diamond was cut into several smaller ones, the largest of which was called the The Great Star of Africa. The diamond in question is a part of the Queen’s scepter. The thread called for the return of the diamond and asserted that it was stolen by Britain.

Queen Elizabeth II owns the largest clear cut diamond in the world Known as ‘The Great Star of Africa’ the 530 carats gem was mined in South Africa back in 1905. It was stolen from South Africa. It has an estimated worth of $400 million. pic.twitter.com/HesTmGTv4d — Africa Archives ™ (@Africa_Archives) September 8, 2022

Furthermore, several users also asked for the return of the Kohinoor, which is installed in the crown of the Queen. The diamond will go to Queen Consort Camilla, as per reports.

Can India get back the kohinoor diamond/everything in the British museum that was stolen? — Anushay Hossain (@AnushayHossain) September 8, 2022

Several people slammed Britain’s imperial history and asked for artefacts from other countries to be given back.

Britain is the only place where loots are legally exhibited & used to generate income for the state…and even the victims go to pay to see their own possessions. — afrika_confidential (@bunmi_speaks) September 8, 2022

Some stated that the former colonies should demand reparations.

Our time is coming… reparations is a MUST — King Kimutai (@kingkimutai01) September 8, 2022

Here are some other tweets asking for the return of the Crown Jewels:

Pictured here is the Kohinoor diamond. Stolen by the British and now in the hands of their Royal Family. The British looted an est £45 thrillion from India between 1765-1938. They looted so much the word loot entered the English language from the Hindustani word meaning to rob pic.twitter.com/8x0lzFU6tG — Friendly Neighborhood Comrade (@SpiritofLenin) September 8, 2022

Does it mean end of last Royal stolen crown? A crown that is symbol of slavery, deceipt and killing of millions. I hope Charles doesn’t wear it and honestly returns back all the stolen valuables. — PANKAJ JHA (@PankaJ_Jha_) September 8, 2022

Litrrally everything they glorify or showcase in their museums are things stolen from various parts of the world, yet they add “Royal” before everything. smh — Vaibhav Gorana (@vaibhav_gorana) September 8, 2022

The Kohinoor diamond was mined in India during the 14th century. The priceless jewel changed several hands over the centuries before it ended up in the British Empire. The Kohinoor was presented by British officials to Queen Victoria after the conquest of Punjab in 1849. It was later set in the British crown, made in 1937 for King George VI’s coronation.

Over the years, there have been several calls for the United Kingdom to repatriate the jewel, which is also at the centre of an ownership dispute among at least four countries, including India.

