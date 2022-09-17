Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September, 2022, at the age of 96 and will be finally put to rest on Monday, 19 September

Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on 8 September at the age of 96, will be finally put to rest on 19 September, Monday, at Westminster Abbey. While the funeral procession to the Windsor Castle has been kept open for the public on Monday, only a select few guests will be allowed inside the service at the castle.

As people will look forward to paying their last respects to the late Queen, viewers across the world can watch the live streaming of the funeral procession on various platforms. While the ceremony will be live streamed on YouTube and other platforms, media channels including BBC, ITV, and Sky News will lead the coverage in the United Kingdom.

Speaking about the entire procession on Monday, the Queen’s coffin will be taken from the Wellington Arch to Windsor Castle, with around 2,000 people expected to be present on the sidelines. Apart from that, members of the Royal Family and many heads of state will also attend the ceremony.

However, others who want to watch the entire procession live from different parts of the world need to know certain details including the time, place, and information about live streaming.

Live streaming of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral ceremony: Details

The funeral ceremony will take place on Monday, 19 September at London’s Westminster Abbey. While the duties will begin at 6.30 am BST (British Summer Time), the funeral will start at 11 am. Viewers in India can watch the live stream from 3.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

While many will be present at the event to witness the ceremony in front of their eyes, people across the globe can witness the live streaming on different channels including BBC One, BBC News, BBC iPlayer, Sky News, and Sky News App.

People can also watch it on YouTube and Freeview at the scheduled time.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.