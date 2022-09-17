Long-held royal tradition makes it a must that all the women in the royal family, including the non-working royals, wear the traditional black lace veil attached to their hats in some form, at the Queen’s funeral

After Queen Elizabeth II’s demise, the United Kingdom is observing a period of mourning. While the Queen’s funeral service will be televised for the world, people from across the globe will be witnessing a rare coming together of the royal family members in this time of bereavement.

To mark the passing of Britain’s longest reigning monarch, the first state funeral in nearly 60 years is being held on 19 September. Therefore, while we all know that royal attire is laden with dress codes, rules, and traditions, it won’t change when things come to mourning a loss. Of course, black sartorial picks are customary. Yet, we can also expect the royal ladies to sport traditional black veils during the state funeral, traditionally worn at the funeral of a sovereign.

Wondering what is this black veil and what is its significance?

It is a must that all the women in the royal family, including the non-working royals, wear the traditional black lace veil attached to their hats in some form, at the Queen’s funeral because of the long-held royal tradition. And keeping this in mind, the rule will now be applicable to the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

Known as the mourning veil, it signifies that the person who has donned it is in a grieving state. Moreover, the mourning veil is both symbolic and practical as women wearing it while grieving their loved ones also get some privacy. Typically crafted from tulle, lace, or fine netting material, a mourning veil allows the person to see through it while concealing their face to provide privacy for those who are crying.

Another practical use of the mourning veil is that it shields the royal family from photographers and paparazzi. In fact, Queen Victoria wore a mourning veil for the rest of her life after the death of her beloved husband.

Queen Victoria mourned her husband for 40 years and in tribute to him, she donned the mourning veil as an outward sign of her grief.

Apart from these veils and the traditional, all-black look, the military uniform is also an option for funeral attire among the royal family. A tradition that is in place since the 19th century, states that the royal family members, who hold a military rank, should wear a military dress at state occasions as customary.

