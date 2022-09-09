Queen Elizabeth II death: Kohinoor crown will go to Camilla, states report

The diamond and platinum crown that will be worn by Queen Consort Camilla is set with 2,800 diamonds, several of them from Queen Victoria’s Regal Circlet

The longest reigning monarch of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday, unleashing a flood of grief and tears throughout her country. The monarch was beloved by millions and her long rule will forever draw comparisons to her namesake Elizabeth I. Now, King Charles is set to ascend the throne. With this, there are certain changes in store. Earlier known as The Duchess of Cornwall, Charles’ wife Camilla will now be conferred with the title of Queen Consort. Earlier this year, the Queen has stated that it was her daily wish that Camilla be conferred the title of the Queen Consort. Furthermore, she is set to receive the priceless Kohinoor as well, as per a report in The Daily Mail.

The Kohinoor diamond was found in India sometime during the 14th century. The priceless jewel changed several owners before it was presented to Queen Victoria in 1849, after the British annexation of Punjab. The diamond has been part of the British Crown Jewels and is presently set in a platinum crown for the Queen. The 105.6 carat diamond continues to be the subject of long-running ownership dispute among at least four countries, with India being one of them.

The diamond and platinum crown that will be worn by Queen Consort Camilla is set with 2,800 diamonds, several of them from Queen Victoria’s Regal Circlet. The crown is kept on display in The Tower of London.

The title of Queen Consort, explained:

According to reports, King Charles had changed his coronation vows several years ago, with the blessing of his mother, to include the title of Queen Consort for Camilla. The title was included about five years ago as part of a general reworking of the coronation ceremony plans.

Queen Elizabeth II’s demise:

The longest-reigning monarch of Britain passed away peacefully at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland on Thursday. Queen Elizabeth II had recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of her reign. In one of her last official acts, she appointed Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

