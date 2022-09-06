Queen Elizabeth II appoints Liz Truss as UK prime minister

Truss on Monday defeated Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to become the leader of the ruling Tory party and the UK PM

New Delhi: Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday appointed Liz Truss as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Royal officials released a picture of the monarch and Truss shaking hands to formalise her appointment after Boris Johnson earlier tendered his resignation.

🤝 The Queen received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle today. Her Majesty asked her to form a new Administration. Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty’s offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury. pic.twitter.com/klRwVvEOyc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 6, 2022

The 47-year-old former UK foreign secretary became the 15th prime minister to be appointed by the queen in her 70-year reign.

The symbolic ceremony took place at the sovereign’s remote Balmoral retreat in the Scottish Highlands, as the queen, 96, was deemed unfit to return to London due to ill health, AFP reported.

The first PM appointed by the monarch was Winston Churchill in 1952.

The last time the handover of power took place at Balmoral was in 1885, when queen Victoria was on the throne.

Normally, the outgoing and incoming prime minister meet the queen in quick succession at Buckingham Palace in central London.

Truss on Monday defeated Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to become the leader of the ruling Tory party and the UK PM.

The road ahead for Truss

The UK prime minister faces a daunting to-do list, with the UK in the grip of its worst economic crisis in decades, with double-digit inflation and skyrocketing gas and electricity bills.

Truss, who touts herself as a free-market liberal, has promised tax cuts to stimulate growth, despite warnings that greater borrowing could make inflation worse.

With inputs from agencies

