'Quad summit was focused on mutually beneficial consultations,' says Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra
He said that there was an excellent warmth between the leaders during the summit and they all had productive & meaningful discussions that were marked by a cooperative & constructive agenda and a very positive approach to the discussions
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Tuesday informed that Prime minister Narendra Modi has just concluded his official visit to Japan for the fourth Quad leaders summit in Tokyo, at the invitation of Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida.
He added, "Focus on common efforts to respond to COVID19 including post-pandemic recovery & strengthening of health security &related infrastructure. Work together to promote &bridge infrastructural gaps in Indo-Pacific without burdening countries with unsustainable debt."
He added, "Focus on common efforts to respond to COVID19 including post-pandemic recovery & strengthening of health security &related infrastructure. Work together to promote &bridge infrastructural gaps in Indo-Pacific without burdening countries with unsustainable debt."
