Quad Summit to be held on the sidelines of G7 on May 20

The meeting of the Quad countries will be held in Hiroshima on Saturday, people familiar with the developments said, adding that various issues related to the Indo-Pacific Partnership will be discussed in the meeting.

The issues including Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA), Quad Satellite Data Portal, Quad Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation Package (Q-CHAMP), Quad Partnership on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and Quad Fellowship will be discussed during the meeting.

The Quad meeting was originally scheduled to be held in Australia’s Sydney but it was cancelled due to US President Joe Biden not being able to attend due to issues related to the US economy.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Thursday said that plans are being made for a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) leader meeting in Japan during the G7 Summit, reported News 18.

During a special briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to three countries, Kwatra revealed that India is organising a meeting with QUAD leaders in Hiroshima. The meeting will include Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Australia cancelled the scheduled Quad leaders meeting in Sydney recently after US President Joe Biden cancelled his visit to Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had said the leaders of Australia, the US, India and Japan would instead meet at the G7 Summit in Japan this weekend. Earlier, US President Biden had announced that he will postpone the Australia leg of his Asia trip, along with that of Papua New Guinea, given the uncertainty and intense negotiations with the opposition Republican party to ensure that America does not default on its debt for the first time in history.

The G7 Summit, hosted by Japan this year, follows the rotating presidency among its members.

With inputs from agencies.

