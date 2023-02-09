Quad nations launch 'Quad Cyber Challenge' to improve cyber security

New Delhi: In order to improve cyber security across their nations, the QUAD countries have launched a public campaign ‘Quad Cyber Challenge’ and invited Internet users across the Indo-Pacific and beyond to become part of the challenge and practice “safe and responsible cyber habits.

Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad comprising India, United States, Japan and Australia. It is an informal strategic forum and one of the primary objectives is to work for a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. The QUAD met for the first time in 2007 on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

