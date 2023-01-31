Quad cyber group meets in New Delhi to strengthen cybersecurity cooperation

The Quad Senior Cyber Group Principals along with their inter-agency delegations, met in New Delhi on 30 and 31 January 2023 to discuss the collective approach to enhance cybersecurity cooperation and resilience.

The Quad Cyber Group Principals are Secretary of Australia’s Department of Home Affairs Michael Pezzullo AO, National Cyber Security Coordinator of India Lt General Rajesh Pant, Deputy National Security Adviser of Japan Masataka Okano and Deputy National Security Advisor of USA Anne Neuberger, India’s National Security Council Secretariat said in a press release.

Quad member-nations comprise India, Japan, Australia and US.

Cybersecurity is one of the key areas identified by the Quad Leaders in advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient.

During the meeting, participants discussed sharing threat information, identifying and evaluating potential risks in supply chains for digitally enabled products and services, and aligning baseline software security requirements to improve the broader software development ecosystem for the benefit of the Indo-Pacific region, the release added.

The group also discussed building cybersecurity capacity for Quad members and for partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Quad Senior Cyber Group Principals, Michael Pezzullo AO, Secy of Australia’s Dept of Home Affairs, Lt General Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Coordinator of India, Masataka Okano, Dy NSA of Japan & Anne Neuberger, Dy NSA of USA…: National Security Council Secretariat pic.twitter.com/ko0lWqdEI5 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023

Over the last two days, the group discussed how Quad members could prevent cyber incidents and prepare national and international capabilities for protection as well as response to such cyber incidents.

With inputs from agencies

