Quad announces establishment of 'Working Group on Counter-Terrorism' 

New Delhi: The Quad leaders announced the establishment of the ‘Quad Working Group’ on Counter-Terrorism, which will explore cooperation amongst the Quad and with Indo-Pacific partners, to counter new and emerging forms of terrorism, radicalization to violence and violent extremism.

In a joint statement of the Quad Leaders issued in New Delhi on Friday, it denounced the use of terrorist proxies and committed to promoting accountability for terrorist attacks including the 26/11 attack in Mumbai, “which claimed lives of citizens from all Quad countries”.

The Quad Leaders denounced the use of terrorist proxies and committed to promoting accountability for terrorist attacks including the 26/11 attack in Mumbai, “which claimed lives of citizens from all Quad countries”. Heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan struck Mumbai on November 26, 2008, in which at least 174 people, including 26 foreign nationals, were killed and over 300 people injured.

“We announce the establishment of the Quad Working Group on Counter-Terrorism, which will explore cooperation amongst the Quad and with Indo-Pacific partners, to counter new and emerging forms of terrorism, radicalization to violence and violent extremism,” the joint statement said.

“We unequivocally condemn terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations. We denounce the use of terrorist proxies and emphasize the importance of denying any logistical, financial or military support to terrorist organizations which could be used to launch or plan terrorist attacks, including transnational and cross-border attacks, it said.

“We reiterate our condemnation of terrorist attacks, including the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks which claimed the lives of citizens from all Quad countries. We are committed to working together with our regional and international partners to promote accountability for the perpetrators of such terrorist attacks, including through designations by the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee,” it added.

It noted that terrorism has become increasingly diffuse, aided by terrorists’ adaptation to, and the use of emerging and evolving technologies such as unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and the internet, including social media platforms for recruitment and incitement to commit terrorist acts, as well as for the financing, planning, and preparation of terrorist activities.

The group also welcomed the focused discussions on these themes at the Quad Counter-Terrorism Policy Meeting and tabletop exercise hosted by Australia in October 2022 and said it looked forward to its first meeting in the United States in March 2023 to continue discussions on this global issue.

