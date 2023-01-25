Qatari Sheikh mows down man under Rolls Royce in London, family seeks £200,000 compensation

London: A british family is suing a Qatari sheikh for more than £200,000 after the latter mowed down a senior citizen under his speeding Rolls Royce in London.

The elderly person passed away at the scene, and the Qatari sheikh was found guilty and sentenced to an eight-month prison term with a two-year suspension.

Sheikh Nasser Al-Thani was also given a three-year driving ban in the UK after a court decision and a guilty plea to causing death by reckless driving.

On behalf of the victim’s brother Peter, who is seeking more than £200,000 ($246,754) in damages, the Roberts family is currently suing Al-Thani.

According to the family’s attorneys, “Peter Roberts was supported by the deceased and is now supported by his cousins who have power of attorney to handle the financial matters on his behalf.”

They noted that the claim is “on behalf of the dependent of the deceased subsequent to his death… as a result of his death caused by the defendant’s negligent driving management and/or control of a motor vehicle.”

Al-Thani was found to have been moving at up to 54 mph in a 30 mph zone at the time of his sentencing in October 2021.

Judge Richard Marks said that he was “confident” that Roberts’ death could and would have been prevented had Al-

Thani been travelling “in or about” the proper speed limit.

The court determined that the Qatari royal’s “severe” health problems, including as “morbid obesity” and “sleep apnea,” would have put him at risk during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and so prevented him from going to jail.

The judge suspended his punishment after saying, “I accept, and this is crucial, that your excessive speed and negligence occurred just over a matter of a few seconds.”

