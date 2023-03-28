Qatar: Oil company faces criminal charges over migrant worker's death during FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar: A criminal case has been lodged against the employer of the Filipino migrant worker who passed away at a World Cup training center last year in Qatar.

The worker, identified only as Alexander, was fixing some lights at the Sealine Beach resort, according to his employer – Salam Petroleum, when he fell to death. The resort housed the Saudi Arabia national team during Qatar 2022.

It comes after a previous inquiry into the circumstances of the worker’s death, which wasn’t made public for a few days after the event. He is believed to have fallen off a slope while jogging next to a forklift on a resort private road.

Unverified claims were made in the wake of the incident that he might not have been using a safety harness and that a third worker may not have been there to help with the job.

The case has been transferred from the public prosecution to the criminal court after a thorough investigation was completed, including witness testimony and a review of all technical and medical reports, the Qatari government confirmed to the Guardian.

According to sources, there is no timetable for when the matter will be resolved.

Regarding the original investigation, a government official warned in December that “the company will be subject to legal action and severe financial penalties” if it turns out that safety protocols were not followed.

When questioned about the incident, Nasser al-Khater, the chief executive officer of Qatar’s World Cup organising committee, stirred up controversy by saying that “death is a natural part of life.”

Meanwhile, Qatari authorities also finished investigating the second death of a Kenyan migrant worker during the same time.

The deceased, a security guard named John Njau Kibue passed away on December 10 after falling from Lusail Stadium following the quarterfinal encounter between Argentina and the Netherlands.

Two to three weeks later, his corpse is thought to have been returned. It is believed that the Kenyan embassy received the results of a local authority inquiry and forwarded them to his family for review.

The report’s conclusion that his death was an accident is believed to be the family’s opinion, but this is unclear. It is unclear whether his family has received compensation, which is given under Qatari law if an inquiry determines the cause of death to be work-related, as sources familiar with the case had anticipated.

Al Sraiya Security Services, Kibue’s employer, did not have any managers accessible for comment.

Fifa, meanwhile told the media that it had been carefully monitoring both cases but would not elaborate.

