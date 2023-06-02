'Putin's war against Ukraine a strategic failure': US State Secretary Blinken

US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Friday that the Russian war in Ukraine has proved to be a “strategic failure” for Moscow as he pointed out at its losses.

During a speech in Helsinki, Finland, Blinken said, “Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine has been a strategic failure — greatly diminishing Russia’s military, economic, and diplomatic power and its influence for years to come.”

“When you look at President Putin’s long-term strategic aims and objectives, there is no question: Russia is significantly worse off today than it was before the full-scale invasion,” he added.

Blinken pointed to Russia’s losses on the field and markets in Europe as well as Finland’s entrance into NATO.

“The Kremlin often claimed it had the second strongest military in the world — and many believed it. Today, many see Russia’s military as the second strongest in Ukraine,” Blinken said to chuckles from the audience.

Blinken defends Sweden’s NATO membership

Blinken urged Turkey to approve Sweden’s membership in NATO. The top diplomat said that US has been in favour of Sweden’s accession to NATO “from day one” and has taken “significant steps” to address Turkey’s “legitimate” security concerns.

“From the perspective of the United States, the time is now to finalise Sweden’s accession,” Blinken told reporters in the northern Swedish city of Lulea.

He added, “Turkey has raised important and legitimate concerns. Sweden and Finland both addressed those concerns. And so, the time to move forward is now. We’d like to see that happen before the Vilnius summit.”

With inputs from agencies

