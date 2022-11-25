Putin's ban on 'gay propaganda': an effort to preserve traditional values?

Russian lawmakers on Thursday unanimously approved a bill that bans ‘gay propaganda’. Under the law, any promotion of homosexuality. including in books, films and online. is considered illegal and carries heavy penalties.

After the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticised the law as a ‘blow to freedom of expression’, it was nicknamed the “Answer to Blinken” law. Many activists have slammed the bill as a further attempt to repress Russia’s LGBTQ community.

The bill was approved by 397 votes to none in Russia’s lower house, Duma, with no abstentions. The bill, however, still has to pass in the upper house and be signed off by President Vladimir Putin.

Notably, the original version of the controversial ‘gay propaganda’ law was adopted in 2013. It bans “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations (depictions of same-sex relationships- among children).” It has warned that any kind of promotion could affect the classics of Russian literature.

Anyone seen breaking the law will face a fine of up to 400,000 rubles ($6,600), while the companies promoting it could have to pay up to 5 million rubles ($82,100). Foreigners and stateless people can be imprisoned or expelled from the country if they don’t comply.

Is the ban on gay propaganda, Putin’s attempt to defend traditional values?

Amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, the development comes as President Putin’s attempt to tighten his political grip in his country. The Russian President has several times blamed the West for the spread of its liberal ideas and for corrupting the youth of the country.

In a recent speech, he accused the West of “moving towards open Satanism”, citing the promotion of gay and transgender rights in Europe as an example.

The ban offers evidence of the socially conservative ideology of Putin ever since he returned to power in 2012 as well as his close relationship with the Orthodox Church and the Kremlin. Putin passed the gay propaganda bill initially in 2013 to promote ‘traditional’ family values in the nation.

The new bill expands on existing legislation prohibiting displaying any kind of homosexuality, same-sex unions, and “non-traditional sexual relations” to be shown to minors. The new bill, however, would extend those restrictions to all ages.

Even though consensual sexual acts between men were decriminalised in the year 1993 as a condition of joining the Council of Europe, it was done in order to understand that homosexuality would remain out of sight.

However, many vocal LGBTQ activists have been challenging these preconceived ideas about same-sex relationships through media and organising internet campaigns. The LGBTQ community in Russia will inevitably need to come up with ideas to raise awareness in the long run.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.