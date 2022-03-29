'Putin-Zelenskyy meeting possible after Istanbul talks,' says Ukraine
The discussions are focussing on the humanitarian situation in war-scarred Ukrainian regions as well as Russia's demand that Ukraine become a neutral state, among other issues
Istanbul: Ukraine's top negotiator said enough progress had been made at talks Tuesday in Turkey to resolve the conflict with Russia to enable a meeting between the presidents of the two countries.
"The results of today's meeting are sufficient for a meeting at the leaders' level," Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said, raising the possibility of a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin that Russia had shot down as recently as Monday as being "counterproductive".
A Russian negotiator welcomed "meaningful" progress with Ukrainian representatives at peace talks in the Turkish city of Istanbul, over a month after Russia invaded its neighbour.
The discussions are focussing on the humanitarian situation in war-scarred Ukrainian regions as well as Russia's demand that Ukraine become a neutral state, among other issues.
Meanwhile, Ukraine called for an international agreement under which other countries would guarantee its security.
