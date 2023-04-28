Putin orders creation of museums dedicated to Ukraine conflict

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin has directed the Russian government to start establishing museums dedicated to Moscow’s military war in Ukraine, according to instructions published on the Kremlin website.

The official document, dated Wednesday but posted on the Kremlin website on Thursday, states that the new regional and municipal museums should be “dedicated to the events of the special military operation and the exploits of its participants”.

The “special military operation” is Russia’s name for its attack on Ukraine, launched in February 2022.

Putin stated that as part of the museum proposal, the relevant authorities should think about how to move “artefacts related to the special military operation” so they can be put on display.

Putin added that the government should also consider “organising study of the history of the special military operation” within the education system.

Russia’s past military exploits, especially in World War II, are already the subject of countless museums, exhibitions and monuments.

Since the start of its offensive in Ukraine, Russia has passed a series of laws designed to muzzle any criticism, including a law punishing the “discrediting” of the army and its actions.

Several people, both political opponents and ordinary citizens, have received heavy prison sentences under the new laws.

Russia has also increased social assistance to combatants and their families and introduced special courses in schools to promote the government’s line in the conflict.

Moscow recently launched a military recruitment campaign on the streets and on social networks.

A new law was passed in just two days to facilitate a new mobilisation in the army.

With inputs from agencies

