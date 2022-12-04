Putin fell down the stairs at home, led to 'Involuntary Defecation': Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly fell this week at his official Moscow house, causing him to “involuntarily defecate,” the New York Post quoted a Telegram channel with apparent links with his security team.

According to the report, the 70-year-old reportedly fell five steps before landing on his tailbone. The impact caused Putin to “involuntarily defecate” due to “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels,” the Telegram channel said.

Notably, last month during a meeting with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel, Putin’s hands appeared to shake and become purple, as per the UK-based outlet Express. The report added that he was spotted moving his legs uncomfortably.

The incidents represent a new development in the mounting rumours about the Russian President’s failing health. According to former British spy, the President is “seriously ill” and it is an “element of what is happening in Ukraine.”

As per an oligarch who has close ties with Putin, the Russian leader is “very ill with blood cancer.”

Notably, earlier in 2014, Putin’s spokesperson had ridiculed US media reports that stated the leader was suffering from cancer and said that the journalist should “shut their trap.”

Meanwhile, Putin has stated he has no regrets about launching Russia’s ‘special military operation’ against former Soviet nation Ukraine that began over ten months ago.

