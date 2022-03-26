Purple Day for epilepsy: History, significance and all you need to know

Epilepsy affects nearly 65 million people worldwide, or approximately one in every 100 people; strangely, the source of this illness is unknown in 50 per cent of instances

International Purple Day for Epilepsy is marked every year on 26 March to improve public awareness about the neurological disorder and reduce the fear and stigma associated with it. People from all over the world are encouraged to wear purple and host events to raise awareness about epilepsy.

Epilepsy affects nearly 65 million people worldwide, or approximately one in every 100 people; strangely, the source of this illness is unknown in 50 per cent of instances. Epilepsy may be readily managed if diagnosed and treated properly, therefore raising awareness and doing research are critical.

History:

Purple Day was originally created in 2008 by Cassidy Megan, who was inspired by her personal epilepsy problems. Cassidy's goal was to get people talking about epilepsy so that misconceptions related to the disease could be dispelled and those who suffered from seizures could know they were not alone. In 2008, the Epilepsy Association of the Maritimes joined Cassidy's initiative, which is now known as Purple Day.

Cassidy and the Epilepsy Association of the Maritimes teamed up with The Anita Kaufmann Foundation to bring Purple Day to the rest of the world in 2009. They became global Purple Day sponsors, committed to bringing more collective attention to epilepsy education by collaborating with people and organisations across countries.

Significance:

It promotes awareness: Despite being a common condition in the United States, not enough resources are spent on research and awareness in the country. This is why Epilepsy Awareness Day is important in bringing the condition to light and give the attention it deserves.

It removes stigma and dread: Education has the ability to abolish prejudice and dread. Epilepsy patients frequently face discrimination, which can be more difficult to deal with than the disorder itself. Epilepsy Awareness Day makes a significant contribution to people's insights all across the globe.

Some facts about the disorder:

Premature death is about three times more likely among people with this illness than in the general population. Epilepsy is not contagious and it is not a mental disorder.

You'll be stunned to know that there is no cure for epilepsy at this time. The surgical removal of the seizure focus (the area of the brain where the person's seizures begin) can, however, remove all seizure activity in 10-15 percent of persons with epilepsy. Medication will manage seizures in more than half of the people with this condition.

Although not everyone can pinpoint specific events or circumstances that cause seizures, some people may identify distinct seizure triggers. Below are some examples of common triggers:

-Forgetting to take seizure medicine as prescribed

-Sleep deprivation

-Meal omissions

-Stress, excitement, and emotional upheaval

-Hormonal changes/menstrual cycle

-Fever or illness

-Seizure medication levels that are too low

-Medications not prescribed for seizure control

-Flickering lights from laptops, televisions, films, and other electronic devices, as well as bright sunshine

-Street drugs

There are more than 300,000 Canadians and approximately 2.2 million Americans living with epilepsy. The Purple Day Act, which was passed on 28 June, 2012, makes Canada the only country in the world that recognises 26 March as Purple Day.

