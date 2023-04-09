Protest erupts in Pakistan's Khar area after free wheat flour denied to poor

Islamabad: A number of individuals protested in Pakistan’s Khar area on Saturday, stating that worthy households were refused free wheat flour under the government’s scheme, according to Dawn.

The protest was held at Khar’s Civil Colony, with slogans against the food department, flour mills, and dealers.

Protesters also requested that flour sellers be prosecuted for the irregularity.

The protesters claimed that the Pakistan government’s free flour scheme was meant for deserving families, those who really need that commodity, but didn’t reach all such people.

They added that more than 2,000 bags had gone “missing” from distribution centres in the district during the last two days, according to Dawn.

The protesters blamed the irregularity on the district food controller and his subordinates, dealers of free wheat, and flour mills and alleged that political and trader leaders were also involved in the anomaly.

They said the dealers with the support of the management of local flour mills and officials of the district food department have deprived several hundred families of needy and poor people of exercising their rights to free wheat flour.

The protesters urged the district administration, especially the deputy commissioner, to ensure the provision of free flour to all deserving families in the district.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the residents of Dandai and adjoining village councils in the Shangla district blocked the Karakoram Highway and staged a protest against the “unjust” distribution of free flour under a government scheme, reported Dawn.

The call for protest was given by village council members.

After blocking the Karakoram Highway, the protesters shouted slogans against the local administration and police.

The demonstrators, led by village council members Maulana Yousaf, Ziaullah Swati, Bashirzada, Shakilur Rehman, and Mohammad Yehya, claimed that the government had assigned five flour distribution locations for a single union council, Maira, but there wasn’t a single such point for the Dandai union council.

According to Dawn, Maulana Yousaf said that scuffles at flour distribution sites had become routine as individuals, especially elderly people and women, were forced to line for lengthy periods of time during the current month of fasting.

With inputs from agencies

