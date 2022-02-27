Protein day: All you need to know about theme, history and significance

Indian health professionals came up with a 'Right to Protein' initiative to educate Indians on the importance of protein intake

International Protein Day is observed on February 27 every year, worldwide.

It's a public health initiative launched to educate people on the benefits of consuming protein-rich foods. This year marks the third year of National Protein Day celebration in India.

On the occasion of the Protein Day, let's take a look at the history and significance behind this initiative; along with its theme for 2022:

History of Protein Day:

India has been observing its National Protein Day on February 27 since 2020.

Indian health professionals came up with a 'Right to Protein' initiative to educate Indians on the importance of protein intake. The sole intention behind this drive is to promote protein sufficiency in India through awareness, advocacy about the right to protein accessibility. Based on the idea of ‘Food Futurism', the objective is to generate informed discussions and dialogues about the importance of protein, sustainability, right to health and food security.

Significance of Protein Day:

Protein, a macronutrient, has several amazing benefits. Right from serving as one of the body's building blocks, to developing, repairing bones, skin, cartilage, and increasing muscle mass, protein is an essential nutrient that also aids in weight loss.

0.66 gm per kg of bodyweight per day protein is what our body needs, according to WHO.

Protein Day's significance draws from the fact that every household must make it a habit to intake an adequate amount of protein in their daily meals.

Examples of plant-based protein would be chickpeas, lentils, green leafy vegetables, tofu, edamame etc.

Some of the animal-based proteins include salmon, tuna, eggs, chicken, cheese, milk etc.

Theme

Protein Day 2022 theme has been chosen to be 'Food Futurism'.

This stems from the drive to recognise and understand the basics of food science, demystify myths detrimental to food sufficiency and emphasise the importance of achieving a protein-sufficient future.

