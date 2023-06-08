Prosecutors inform Donald Trump's lawyers that he is target of classified documents probe

According to US media, prosecutors have informed Donald Trump’s attorneys that he is the subject of an investigation into his handling of secret materials after leaving the president, indicating that he may be prosecuted.

According to The New York Times, CNN, and other new sites, the notification came from the office of special counsel Jack Smith and is the strongest indication yet that prosecutors are getting closer to prosecuting the former president, who has already been charged in a separate case.

The Times said, citing “two people familiar with the matter,” that it was unclear when Trump’s staff was informed that he was a target.

A special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland is investigating a stockpile of confidential materials that Trump kept at his Mar-a-Lago home after leaving the White House.

After issuing a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago in August, the FBI took away around 11,000 files, and Trump might face obstruction of justice charges after months of delaying efforts to recover the material.

“No one has told me I’m being indicted, and I shouldn’t be because I’ve done NOTHING wrong,” Trump posted on his Truth Social network Wednesday, responding to media reports.

On Monday, US media also reported that Trump’s lawyers John Rowley, James Trusty and Lindsey Halligan met with Justice Department attorneys — they were seen by reporters arriving at the DoJ building in Washington but did not make any comment.

The Washington Post reported at the time that Trump’s lawyers had come to make their case that their client should not face any charges.

