Valentine’s Week is here and people are all set to celebrate the second day of the romantic week - Propose Day. The day is all about expressing your true feelings to the person you love. Every year, Propose Day falls on 8 February.

It is an important day for singles to express their feelings of love to someone special. But, it is not just single people who give so much importance to Propose Day. Some couples also make the day special and reignite the old spark by proposing to their other half. Many people see this day as a chance to ask for a committed relationship, while others plan and execute the perfect marriage proposal for their partner.

Hence, Propose Day has evolved into a really creative event, with many individuals making the occasion an unforgettable one for their partner.

However, proposing to the person you love can sometimes be very hard for people. To help you out, here are some wishes, messages, and quotes that you can send to your partner on Propose Day:

You made my life beautiful. Will you be with me forever? Happy Propose Day!

You're the reason why the sun shines so bright every day! Happy Propose Day!

Be mine forever, will you? Happy Propose Day!

I want to hold your today and every day. Happy Propose Day!

Growing old together can be wonderful. Let's make it happen. Happy Propose Day!

I wanted someone to love, I wanted someone to be there, and all I want is someone like you!

It is impossible to imagine my life without me. Will you hold my hand tight for the rest of the life? Please be mine!

I was certainly born under a lucky star to find you! Happy Propose Day love!

I want to be with you until the sun falls from the sky. Happy Propose Day!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.