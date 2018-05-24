You are here:
Proposal to revoke H4 work permit getting final touches at DHS as H1B spouses brace for tough choices

World FP Staff May 24, 2018 23:49:28 IST

The proposal to rescind work authorisation of H1B spouses (on H4 visas) in America is getting its final touches at the Department of Homeland Security before being sent off for approval by Donald Trump’s budget chief after which it will be published and open for comments, usually for 60 days.

Representative image

Bloomberg Law reports that the Department of Homeland Security told a federal appeals court this week that its proposed rule is under “final DHS clearance” and headed to the Office of Management and Budget.

H4 visa holders were not allowed to work for pay in America until the Obama government changed the rule in 2015. Within weeks, anti immigration groups filed a case challenging the concession and that case continues till today. Meanwhile, the Trump administration indicated late last year that it intends to revoke the work permit for H4 spouses setting off alarm bells across the community in America and family members in their home countries.

The reactions range from crushing disappointment to anger and plans to pitch tent elsewhere.

This latest report follows a pattern of dots taking shape over the last few months - gleanings from carefully crafted prepared remarks by top ranking immigration officials in the Trump administration on the fate of the H4 EAD (employment authorisation document) as the work authorisation is called.

The Trump government has already published in its Spring agenda notice of a proposed rule that leaves little doubt that employment authorization for H4 spouses is on its way out.

(With reporting by Nikhila Natarajan, Firstpost US)


Updated Date: May 24, 2018 23:49 PM

