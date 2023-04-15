Promoting anti-hijab movement now a crime in Iran

Tehran: Authorities in Iran will not only punish women rejecting hijab but also people who promote the anti-hijab stance.

The country’s deputy attorney general announced on Saturday that people who encourage women to go out in public without hijab will be prosecuted in criminal courts and will have no right to appeal against any conviction.

Ali Jamadi was quoted by Mehr News saying, “The crime of promoting unveiling will be dealt with in the criminal court whose decisions are final and unappealable.”

“The punishment for the crime of promoting and encouraging others to remove the hijab is much heavier than the crime of removing the hijab itself because it is one of the clear examples of encouraging corruption,” he added.

Anti-hijab protests in Iran have only intensified almost a year after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, but so has the regime’s crackdown on the unrest. In a bid to punish an increasing number of women defying the country’s mandatory hijab rules, authorities in Iran have started installing cameras to monitor unveiled women and subsequently penalise them.

Iran has been rocked with anti-hijab protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was arrested by the morality police for not wearing the hijab in public. The unjust killing of Amini prompted unrest across the country, with men and women alike, coming forward to overthrow the existing regime and reject its laws.

Despite a harsh crackdown on such women, many are still seen defying the mandatory hijab rule. Videos of women getting harassed by pro-hijab advocates have flooded social media ever since the protests began last year.

