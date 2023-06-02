Prominent human rights activist who criticised Imran Khan's arrest abducted in Karachi

A prominent Pakistani human rights activist and lawyer has been abducted in Karachi late on Thursday triggering widespread public outcry.

Jibran Nasir’s abduction comes as Pakistan is mired in a political crisis. His wife Mansha Pasha said that the pair were driving home when they were intercepted by a white pickup truck and a sedan. However, no law enforcement agency has confirmed Nasir’s custody.

Pasha, an actor in Pakistan, told Reuters that the men were armed with automatic weapons. “After that, at least 15, probably more men in civilian clothing came and told Jibran to get out of the car,” she said.

She further added that the men did not provide any explanation as to why Nasir was being taken. Pasha also tried to file a complaint but was unable to do so as the police were reluctant to register the case officially.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the provincial government of Sindh did not respond to a request for comment.

Who is Jibran Nasir?

Nasir has been an outspoken critic of the government and had contested elections in 2018 independently. He has spoken on the blatant human rights violations in Pakistan on multiple occasions and has represented victims as a lawyer in a number of prominent cases.

Lately, he has criticised the mass arrests of leaders from former prime minister Imran Khan’s party and the move to try them in military courts following violent protests earlier this month.

Public outcry on social media

Jibran Nasir’s abduction has taken Twitter up by storm as many posted in his support.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted, “Today the oppression and repression of all martial laws has been surpassed. There’s a complete crackdown on PTI plus anyone who dares to criticise the blatant violations of all fundamental rights of our citizens. Jibran Nasir’s abduction only reinforces the fact that we are headed to the Nazi Germany era post-1933.”

Today the oppression and repression of all martial laws has been surpassed. There’s a complete crackdown on PTI plus anyone who dares to criticise the blatant violations of all fundamental rights of our citizen. Jibran Nasir’s abduction only reinforces the fact that we are… pic.twitter.com/fokRJDOVcR — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 2, 2023

Malala Yousafzai’s father Ziauddin Yousafzai said, “My heart breaks for the abduction of M. Jibran Nasir, a champion of human rights. ⁦@MJibranNasir is the voice of the voiceless. Let us join our voices together with ⁦@manshapasha and unite to advocate for the release of Jibran Nasir.”

My heart breaks for the abduction of M. Jibran Nasir, a champion of human rights.

⁦@MJibranNasir⁩ is the voice of the voiceless.

Let us join our voices together with ⁦@manshapasha⁩ and unite to advocate for the release of Jibran Nasir.#ReleaseJibranNasir pic.twitter.com/lrXzqUBhkV — Ziauddin Yousafzai (@ZiauddinY) June 1, 2023

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, an independent rights body, called for Nasir to be released unharmed, and for his abductors to be held accountable.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.